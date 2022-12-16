Reno firefighters to hand out food baskets for the holidays

Reno Fire Department firefighters, retirees and volunteers assembled food baskets for the Sam Sabini Christmas Food Basket Program in this photo from the event in 2021. Photo by Ben Deach/KOLO.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:28 AM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Current and active Reno firefighters will be assembling and handing out food baskets to pre-selected families on Saturday.

On Dec. 17, beginning at 9:00 a.m., Reno firefighters will be distributing 200 baskets at Fire Station 21, located at 2501 Mill Street in Reno.

The program is traditionally known as the Sam Saibini Christmas Food Basket Program and got its start nearly 90 years ago.

It has grown over the years, with primary funding being provided by members of the Reno Fire Department.

Other funding is provided by donations and support from local businesses and individuals.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

