Reno firefighters to hand out food baskets for the holidays

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Current and active Reno firefighters will be assembling and handing out food baskets to pre-selected families on Saturday.

On Dec. 17, beginning at 9:00 a.m., Reno firefighters will be distributing 200 baskets at Fire Station 21, located at 2501 Mill Street in Reno.

The program is traditionally known as the Sam Saibini Christmas Food Basket Program and got its start nearly 90 years ago.

It has grown over the years, with primary funding being provided by members of the Reno Fire Department.

Other funding is provided by donations and support from local businesses and individuals.

