Open for Business: Lush Cosmetics opens permanent store in Reno after successful holiday pop-up

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lush is back in Reno with a fresh, new brick and mortar shop that just opened at The Summit Reno this week. Following the success of Lush Cosmetics’ Holiday Pop-Up shop in 2021, the beauty brand is bringing its collection of luxurious and ethical skincare, haircare, and bath products to Reno.

The Summit’s newest vendor, manager Joshua Watt, stopped by Morning Break to tell us how the 1,200 square foot shop was designed with product demonstration in mind.

Customers can experience the benefits of Lush’s fresh, handmade products firsthand, right there in the store. In addition, the shop design spotlights Lush’s revolutionary invention of the bath bomb through a bright and colorful display, inspired by the gorgeous bath bomb walls featured in its Harajuku store in Tokyo, Japan. To support Lush’s commitment to the environment and regenerative practices, the countertops at Lush Reno will include post-industrial plastics that are 100% recyclable.

Local artist, Hannah Eddy, hand painted the welcome window for the new store. The company said they were excited to share Hannah’s artistic take on what spreading kindness looks like to her and the Reno community!

Lush Cosmetics is located inside The Summit (13945 S. Virginia St. #622, Reno). Doors opened to the public for the first time Monday, Dec. 12.

Reno is the latest Lush Cosmetics store to open in the U.S. becoming part of a global brand that has 200+ shops in the States and 900+ shops worldwide.

