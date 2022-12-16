Mt. Rose fully opens to skiers after snowstorm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe announced it has now fully opened to skiers after last weekend’s storm.

The storm created snow depths between 4.5 to 7 feet on the mountain, offering mid-winter conditions to visitors.

“Thanks to the snow we’ve already received, cold temperatures and resort improvements we made this year including the new Lakeview zone, this season is off to a spectacular start,” said Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe director of marketing. “We’re officially opening the Chutes, giving skiers and riders access to 100% of our terrain ahead of the holiday season.”

All services offered by the mountain will also be fully open, including ski school, equipment rental, the main lodge, Winters Creek Lodge, and Sky Bar.

Mt. Rose’s steepest terrain, the Chutes, is also scheduled to open today, Dec. 16.

