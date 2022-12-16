Free school meals, housing, education investments passed during Interim Finance meeting

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lawmakers at the Interim Finance Committee approved a number of new investments during their meeting today.

The new investments include those in providing free meals to Nevada school children, supporting the development of the College of Medicine at Roseman University, and the creation of more affordable housing in Las Vegas.

More than $35 million in back pay for state employees who were furloughed in 2021 was also approved. Current state employees can expect to be repaid in January of 2023.

$10 million in ARPA funding to support the College of Medicine was made available by the committee. Governor Sisolak says the school, once operational, will serve vulnerable populations in southern Nevada.

$11 million in ARPA funding will be used to fund affordable housing in Las Vegas.

$28 million in ARPA funds will go towards supporting another year of universal free school meals in Nevada for the 2023-2024 school year.

$109 million in ARPA funding will go towards the Homeowner Assistance Fund program, offering mortgage assistance to homeowners who suffered a financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic

