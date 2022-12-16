Fire claims abandoned Panther Valley home

The scene of a fire that claimed a Panther Valley home on Dec. 15, 2022.
The scene of a fire that claimed a Panther Valley home on Dec. 15, 2022.(Luis Latino/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:24 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire claimed an abandoned home in Panther Valley Thursday afternoon.

The Reno Fire Department when to 6880 N. Virginia St. at about 4:20 p.m. when an abandoned home was burning. The building was a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

No firefighters were hurt but one person was taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

Seven fire apparatus ad 26 fire personnel responded.

