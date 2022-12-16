Dollars and Sense: What finances to review at the end of the year for a successful start in 2023

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The end of the year is often a time people reflect on the events and their choices of the year, while also making plans and resolutions for what to change and achieve in the year to come. Financial goals are often at the top of people’s list, but committing to those ideals takes works.

Edward Jones financial advisor, Ashley Hicks, stopped by Morning Break to break down what finances we should be reviewing in 2022 to set us up for success in 2023.

Things to check off your to-do-list before the end of the year:

Review or update your beneficiary designations. This includes your retirement accounts, bank accounts, annuities and life insurance policies. Review your tax withholding. Look at you big events last year such as marriage, divorce or having a child. These are good reasons to adjust your withholding. IRS website has a tax withholding estimator you could use to effectively tailor how much income tax to withhold. Speaking of taxes, start prepping for tax returns by gathering the documents you’ll need to file your taxes (prior year’s return, receipts, bank, and credit card statements, W2, 1099′s, etc.). That filing deadline may sneak up on you, but you won’t have to worry if you’ve already set those documents aside. Review your portfolio with your financial advisor and diversify if need be. Spend eligible flex dollars. This often includes your healthcare flexible spending account. This type of account can save you money, however all pre-tax dollars you put away must be used by the end of the year. So review your approved spending list and use those dollars before you lose them. Check in on your emergency savings account. In an ideal world, it’s good to have at least three to six months of emergency savings set aside. However, we don’t live in an ideal world which makes it difficult for some households to care for their family’s everyday needs. Save what you can and do what’s right for your own personal situation If you have children, contribute to their college fund. Don’t forget about your charitable donations. Watch Watch November’s Dollars and Sense” segment on how to make the most out of your donation. Start preparing for the future. What events, vacations fun memories do you have planned for 2023? How much do you want to save? What long-term goals do you want to set now to begin preparing for in 2023?

Ashley Hicks is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. To learn more about her services at Edward Jones, click here. She can also be found on Facebook and LinkedIn.

