City of Reno seeks input on Adaptive Cycling Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno’s Adaptive Recreation team is piloting an Adaptive Cycling Center this summer at the Rosewood Nature Study Area, which used to house the Rosewood Golf Course. The membership-based program will allow people with disabilities to access the City’s many adaptive bikes and go directly on the trail, eliminating the need for bike transport.

The City is looking to gauge community interest in this type of program and determine the best hours of operation. Community members are invited to take a survey and share their feedback. The deadline to complete the survey is January 10, 2023.

You can find the survey here.

The Rosewood Nature Study Area is a wetland habitat currently being restored by Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation.

