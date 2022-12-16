City of Reno seeks input on Adaptive Cycling Center

Survey is open through January 10, 2023
City of Reno
City of Reno(none)
By Denise Wong
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:55 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno’s Adaptive Recreation team is piloting an Adaptive Cycling Center this summer at the Rosewood Nature Study Area, which used to house the Rosewood Golf Course. The membership-based program will allow people with disabilities to access the City’s many adaptive bikes and go directly on the trail, eliminating the need for bike transport.

The City is looking to gauge community interest in this type of program and determine the best hours of operation. Community members are invited to take a survey and share their feedback. The deadline to complete the survey is January 10, 2023.

You can find the survey here.

The Rosewood Nature Study Area is a wetland habitat currently being restored by Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
NV Energy Bills
NV Energy customers question substantial rate increases
The scene of a dead body along U.S. 395 between Oddie and McCarran boulevards.
Authorities investigating dead body alongside US 395
The collision on Military Road
1 dead after car collision Wednesday
Mark Lawson
Sparks Fire Chief Lawson officially charged with drug crimes

Latest News

KOLO 8's drone named Air View 8 captures images of homes over Sparks, Nevada.
USDA invests in nonprofit looking to rehab local homes
The party will be at Circus Circus
Reno firefighters hosting holiday party for kids in need at Circus Circus
Dollars and Sense: End of the year planning
Dollars and Sense: What finances to review at the end of the year for a successful start in 2023
Lush Cosmetics
Open for Business: Lush Cosmetics opens permanent store in Reno after successful holiday pop-up