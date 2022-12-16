City of Reno recognized for sustainability efforts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno, for the first time in city history, has achieved what is known as LEED Gold level certification. LEED stands for, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. The designation come from the U.S. Green Building Council.

Cities and communities are judged on various categories, to receive their certification.

“These types of efforts are improving our air quality, they’re improving our drinking water, they’re making sure we’re managing our drinking water appropriately its looking at transportation do we have various methods to move people around the city transportation impacts health,“ said Suzanne Groneman, Sustainability Program Manager for the City of Reno. “We are putting in the work, we are enhancing our green spaces and our open spaces, which is our parks; we are protecting the Truckee, so we’re protecting our water way, our primary source of drinking water, and we’re doing that now. We’re using this process to also continue to do that in the future and do it better.”

Groneman says these efforts and the progress that the city has made does not just reflect on the city government, but also on the collaborative effort of the community as a whole.

To learn more about the city’s sustainability efforts click here.

