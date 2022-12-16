Celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes with Mark Estee and Sierra Gold Seafood

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Celebrate Christmas in an all new way by enjoying the Feast of the Seven Fishes at Cucina Lupo in Carson City.

Chef Mark Estee and Sierra Gold Seafood owner, Brandon Crowell, explained what this Italian-American tradition includes and why it’s symbolic to the birth of Christ.

During the meal, you’ll enjoy a seven-course dinner of stuffed quahog clam, fried Ipswich clams, baccala, stuffed calamari and grilled prawns, seared tuna, seared scallops and lion’s mane mushrooms and baked Atlantic cod.

The Feast of the Seven Fishes is happening Dec. 22, 23 & 24 at Cucina Lupo (308 N Curry Street, Carson City).

While it’s not a ticketed event, reservations are encouraged. They can be made online or by calling the restaurant at (775) 461-0441. They whole table is required to participate in the menu. Meals cost $85 per person; for an additional $40 you can get a custom wine pairing.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.