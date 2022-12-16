Authorities investigating dead body alongside US 395

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities are investigating the death of a person found in the dirt area alongside U.S. 395 between Oddie Boulevard and North McCarran Boulevard on Thursday night.

The Nevada State Police said they are doing a thorough investigation to determine the cause of death.

The death did not appear to involve a vehicle and the NSP did not have to do any traffic control on the freeway. The location of the body was unusual, the NSP said

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the NSP at 775-687-0400.

