Authorities investigating dead body alongside US 395

The scene of a dead body along U.S. 395 between Oddie and McCarran boulevards.
The scene of a dead body along U.S. 395 between Oddie and McCarran boulevards.(Daniel Pye/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:46 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities are investigating the death of a person found in the dirt area alongside U.S. 395 between Oddie Boulevard and North McCarran Boulevard on Thursday night.

The Nevada State Police said they are doing a thorough investigation to determine the cause of death.

The death did not appear to involve a vehicle and the NSP did not have to do any traffic control on the freeway. The location of the body was unusual, the NSP said

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the NSP at 775-687-0400.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
NV Energy Bills
NV Energy customers question substantial rate increases
Marcus Lee Lewis
Man shot by police at Silver Legacy is person of interest in case of missing Virginia man
The collision on Military Road
1 dead after car collision Wednesday
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV not impacted by new Real I.D. deadline

Latest News

The scene at a house fire on I Street in Sparks, NV that broke out just before midnight on...
Late-night fire under investigation in Sparks
Dilworth Middle School emblem
Dilworth classes canceled Friday, a day after lockdown
Reno sustainability efforts
Reno Recognized For Ecological Efforts
Truckee River in Sparks 4/22/2022
City of Reno recognized for sustainability efforts