Write a letter to Santa and help children in Northern Nevada receive their own Make-A-Wish

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:26 AM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Make-A-Wish Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada is the regional Make-A-Wish chapter that helps children battling challenging and terminal illnesses right here in our community.

Seema Donahoe stopped by Morning Break to share all the ways in which you can help Make-A-Wish continue their mission of granting wishes to local kids. One of those ways this holiday season is by writing a letter to Santa and dropping it off at our the Reno Macy’s (5100 Meadowood Mall Circle). For every letter dropped off, Macy’s will donate $2 to Make-A-Wish.

To learn other ways to give and get involved, click here. You can also follow our local chapter of Make-A-Wish on Instagram and Facebook.

