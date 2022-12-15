What kind of winter will we have? Good question.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Forecasting the weather is something meteorologists like Jeff Thompson work hard at every day, and, if we say so ourselves he does a great job. Predicting a whole season is something else again, but we keep asking the question.

It is, after all, an important answer, one which will eventually determine how we experience each day in the weeks and months ahead. How we travel, how we dress, and how our economy, individually and collectively fares. Which is why we’re bound to ask the question.

Some look for the answer in the pages of the Farmer’s Almanac or the actions of a certain rodent in a Pennsylvania hamlet. I’ve known a few who attempt to read it in the bounty of the pine nut harvest each fall.

Meteorologists look for it in the details of atmospheric science and our cumulative weather history.

Chris Smallcomb--the Meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service in Reno gave us a glimpse into that search with an online briefing today.

Beginning with what we do know. We’re off to a fast, cold start. A sudden switch from a typical fall into a very cold one in late October and we haven’t looked back. The period since then has been the coldest since 1972 and the third coldest on record.

Precipitation? We’re a month ahead of schedule. Of course, experience tells us that can change suddenly and we can go dry. but it’s been a good month and that’s notable. ”It just boils down to one or two big months really make or break an entire winter,” says Smallcomb pointing to a graphic tracking recent examples.

What about La Nina, that shift in currents in the Pacific few of us understand, but many quote? I may hold clues for some. Not for us. “We’ve had dry La Ninas. we’ve also had very wet La Ninas, said Smallcomb “So, based on historical data anything is possible.”

Still, the search for a definitive answer continues and meteorologists produce maps with their best predictions illustrated for all to understand.

He pointed to maps showing the likelihood of above and below-normal temperatures and precipitation across the US. Reno and most of Nevada were in a broad band of 50%/50% in the middle “Well, we’re in the dreaded equal chances. I mean anything is possible as we go through the balance of winter.”

We’re just going to have to wait and see.

