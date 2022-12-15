WCSO receives grant for greater traffic safety

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has received a $121,000 grant for a program aimed at reducing injuries and crashes on Nevada’s roadways.

The Joining Forces Program hopes to achieve this goal with greater enforcement of DUI, speed, distracted driving, seat belt, and pedestrian safety laws.

They hope to prevent these things by increasing public awareness about the dangers of these activities.

The money comes from a grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

