WCSO receives grant for greater traffic safety

Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem(WCSO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:03 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has received a $121,000 grant for a program aimed at reducing injuries and crashes on Nevada’s roadways.

The Joining Forces Program hopes to achieve this goal with greater enforcement of DUI, speed, distracted driving, seat belt, and pedestrian safety laws.

They hope to prevent these things by increasing public awareness about the dangers of these activities.

The money comes from a grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
NV Energy Bills
NV Energy customers question substantial rate increases
Marcus Lee Lewis
Man shot by police at Silver Legacy is person of interest in case of missing Virginia man
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV not impacted by new Real I.D. deadline
The collision on Military Road
1 dead after car collision Wednesday

Latest News

The crash killed 69-year-old Michael Ward
Crash east of Winnemucca kills 1
Minor traffic tickets decriminalized, outstanding warrants cancelled in Nevada on Jan. 1
Warrants for minor traffic infractions to be canceled on Jan. 1
Tyler Ruiz
Suspect arrested in crash on Peckham
The collision on Military Road
1 dead after car collision Wednesday