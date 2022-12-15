Sierra Nevada Ballet invites you to the “Peanutcracker - The Story in a Nutshell”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra Nevada Ballet is performing the “Peanutcracker - The Story in a Nutshell” this weekend at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts.

Artistic Director, Rosine Bena, stopped by Morning Break to invite families of all ages to this condensed version of the classical ballet.

Peanutcracker will be at the Pioneer Center in Reno Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. This production features professional dancers and apprentices from the Sierra Nevada Ballet and dance students from schools in the local community.

Bena herself was a professional ballerina who danced throughout the USA and Europe with the Stuttgart Ballet, the Washington Ballet and Peninsula Ballet Theatre. After 25 years of performing the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy professionally, Bena came to discover that the Nutcracker was often children’s first introduction to ballet. However, very young children found the full 2-hour ballet too long and difficult to follow.

With this in mind, Rosine produced her first mini version of the Nutcracker in 1993 in San Francisco. The ballet dazzled audiences in the bay area every year through 2000 when Rosine moved to Nevada and started the professional ballet company, Sierra Nevada Ballet.

Sierra Nevada Ballet has presented the Peanutcracker in northern Nevada audiences since 2002.

This year the show features SNB lead dancers, Alexander Biber, Sara Weir, Macy Almendariz, Tyler Bradshaw, and Anthony McMenamy, along with a full cast of professional dancers from SNB and a cast of 40 young dancers from the community.

For more information and tickets, call Sierra Nevada Ballet at 775-360-8663 or visit their website.

If you or your organization is interested in helping to sponsor free tickets for at risk children, you can donate $25 to sponsor 5 children or a $100 to sponsor 20 children.

