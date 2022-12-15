Schieve lawsuit alleges tracking device was placed on her car

Mayor Schieve at energy use, carbon emission announcement in 2021
Mayor Schieve at energy use, carbon emission announcement in 2021(Ed Pearce)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:42 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A lawsuit filed on behalf of Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve against a private investigator alleges he placed a GPS tracking device on her car in the weeks leading up to the election.

The filing says that David McNeely, at the request of a third party, placed the device on her personal vehicle. That third party was not identified in the filing.

The filing also alleges McNeely acted in concert with those third parties to trespass on Schieve’s private property to install the device. The device was discovered by a mechanic who was working on her car.

They allege the information of her exact location was used to photograph and surveil her. The suit also says Schieve suffered damages in excess of $15,000, as well as suffering anguish and distress.

The lawsuit against McNeely and his company, Alpha Industries, also installed similar tracking devices on the vehicles of multiple other prominent community members.

