Santa to visit The Basement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Third Thursdays event in Downtown Reno is getting a little merrier this week. The monthly event at The Basement will have a holiday spin when Santa comes to visit on December 15, 2022. Jolly Old Saint Nick will be at the shopping venue at the historic U.S. Postal Office building from 3 pm to 7 pm. Santa will be available for photos in front of a one horse sleigh for quick three-photo sessions for $20 or longer mini sessions for $100.

The event is also a chance for people to enjoy live music and food and drink specials. In addition to all the locally-owned small businesses inside the unique shopping venue, there will also be a holiday pop up shop.

The Basement is located at 50 S. Virginia Street in Reno one floor below the first floor. Jackie Lopey of Wide Canvas Design and Melinda Brown of Mo, Jo and Zoe and Replenish Refillery and Gift visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect at The Basement this week.

