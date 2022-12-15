Reno man returned to the U.S. from Mexico to face drug charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man was returned to the U.S. from Mexico to face charges of drug trafficking.

Nassrollah Behmard made his initial court appearance in the Southern District of California on Tuesday. His next court appearance will be on Dec. 27.

A Reno grand jury charged the 64-year-old Behmard in June of this year with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, six counts of distribution of a methamphetamine, and conspiracy to money launder.

He fled for Mexico in 2014 to avoid being arrested for his involvement in a Washoe County drug trafficking case.

The FBI learned in March 2022 that Behmard was conspiring with co-conspirators in Reno and Los Angeles to distribute methamphetamine in Reno while he lived in Mexico.

The DOJ says that from March to June of 2022, Behmard was responsible for the distribution of over 140 pounds of methamphetamine.

On June 6, the DOJ says Behmard arranged to deliver over 100 pounds of methamphetamine with co-conspirator Ramon Guadalupe Sanchez Maldonado from Los Angeles to Reno.

The shipment was intercepted and traced back to a lab in the Los Angeles area. The lab was dismantled by law enforcement, and around 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine were seized.

In June 2022, Behmard and other co-conspirators, Owen Eugene Dick, 58, Melissa Ann Longo, 46, Ramon Guadalupe Sanchez Maldonado, 51, and Jesus Sanchez Vargas, 22, were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and related offenses including money laundering.

All, except for Behmard, were arrested in July 2022.

If convicted, Behmard faces a maximum penalty of life in prison with a minimum of 10 years in prison.

