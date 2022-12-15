Police asking for public’s help in Winnemucca shooting

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - Police in Winnemucca are asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting incident.

The Winnemucca Police Department says that in the evening hours of Dec. 13, police were called to the 1200 block of East Winnemucca Blvd. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arriving, deputies discovered an unknown age man who had shot at another man numerous times. No one was injured in the incident.

The incident is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnemucca Police Department at 775-623-6396 or call Secret Witness at 775-623-6969.

