Police asking for public’s help in Winnemucca shooting

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:52 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - Police in Winnemucca are asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting incident.

The Winnemucca Police Department says that in the evening hours of Dec. 13, police were called to the 1200 block of East Winnemucca Blvd. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arriving, deputies discovered an unknown age man who had shot at another man numerous times. No one was injured in the incident.

The incident is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnemucca Police Department at 775-623-6396 or call Secret Witness at 775-623-6969.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
NV Energy Bills
NV Energy customers question substantial rate increases
Marcus Lee Lewis
Man shot by police at Silver Legacy is person of interest in case of missing Virginia man
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV not impacted by new Real I.D. deadline
The collision on Military Road
1 dead after car collision Wednesday

Latest News

Holiday, Hounds, and Hooch
Holiday, Hounds, and Hooch
Jail Bars
Nevada announces compensation to man for wrongful incarceration
Rosine Bena from Sierra Nevada Ballet
Sierra Nevada Ballet invites you to the “Peanutcracker - The Story in a Nutshell”
Peanutcracker at Sierra Nevada Ballet