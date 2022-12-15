Nevada Pardons Board may commute all of Nevada’s death row sentences

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Pardons Board is set to consider Tuesday to commute the sentences of all people on Nevada’s death row.

The board, which consists of Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford and six justices from the Nevada Supreme Court, is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 20 at the Nevada Supreme Court in Carson City.

The agenda lists consideration of commuting a Washoe County murder sentence and pardoning 20 other defendants.

This is agenda item six: “For possible action is a discussion whether to commute all sentences of death for offenders convicted and sentenced to death in Nevada to a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.”

Sisolak is leaving office, as are some of the Supreme Court justices.

There have been attempts to abolish Nevada’s death penalty. The state has had problems getting drugs to administer a lethal dose.

The Legal Defense Fund’s Death Row USA Spring 2022 report says Nevada has 65 inmates on death row. Nationally, there were 2,418 inmates on death row, the report said.

The report lists these inmates as being on Nevada’s death row, along with their race:

1. ARCHANIAN, AVETIS (W )

2. ATKINS, STERLING “BUBBA” (B )

3. BARLOW, KEITH (B )

4. BEAN, JEREMIAH DIAZ (L )

5. BEJARANO, JOHN (L )

6. BELCHER, NORMAN (B )

7. BIELA, JAMES MICHAEL (W )

8. BLAKE, ALFONSO (B )

9. BOLIN, GREGORY (B )

10. BOLLINGER, DAVID (W )

11. [ BRADFORD, JULIUS (B ) ]

12. BURNSIDE, TIMOTHY RAMON (B )

13. BYFORD, ROBERT (W )

14. CASTILLO, WILLIAM (W )

15. CHAPPELL, JAMES (B )

16. DOYLE, ANTONIO LAVON (B )

17. [ ECHAVARRIA, JOSE LORRENTE (L ) ]

18. EMIL, RODNEY (W )

19. FLANAGAN, DALE (W )

20. FLOYD, ZANE (W )

21. GREENE, TRAVERS A. (B )

22. [ GUTIERREZ, CARLOS (L ) ]

23. HABERSTROH, RICHARD (W )

24. HALL, BRYAN L. (W )

25. HAMILTON, TAMIR (B )

26. HARRIS, AMMAR (B )

27. HERNANDEZ, FERNANDO (L )

28. HOGAN, MICHAEL (W )

29. HOVER, GREGORY LEE (W )

30. [ JEREMIAS, RALPH SIMON (A ) ]

31. JOHNSON, DONTE (B )

32. KECK, WILLIAM JOHN (W )

33. LEONARD, WILLIAM B. (W )

34. LISLE, KEVIN JAMES (W )

35. MAESTAS, BEAU (W )

36. [ MCCARTY, JASON DUVAL (B ) ]

37. MCCONNELL, ROBERT LEE (W )

38. MCNELTON, CHARLES D. (B )

39. MIDDLETON, DAVID S. (B )

40. MOORE, RANDOLPH (W )

41. MULDER, MICHAEL (W )

42. [ NIKA, AVRAM VINETO (W ) ]

43. NUNNERY, EUGENE (B )

44. [ PETROCELLI, TRACY (W ) ]

45. POWELL, KITRICH (W )

46. RANDOLPH, CHARLES (B )

47. [ RANDOLPH, THOMAS (W ) ]

48. RICHARDSON, THOMAS (W )

49. RIGHETTI, JAVIER (L )

50. [ RILEY, BILLY RAY (B ) ]

51. RODRIGUEZ, PEDRO (L )

52. [ ROGERS, MARK J. (W ) ]

53. SHERMAN, DONALD WILLIAM (W )

54. [ SITTON, WILL (W ) ]

55. SMITH, JOSEPH W. (B )

56. SONNER, MICHAEL H. (W )

57. THOMAS, MARLO (B )

58. VANISI, SIAOSI (A )

59. WALKER, JAMES (B )

60. WATSON, III, JOHN MATTHIAS (W )

61. WEBER, TIMMY “T.J.” (W )

62. WILLIAMS, CARY (B )

63. WILSON, EDWARD T. (W )

64. WITTER, WILLIAM L. (L )

65. YBARRA, JR., ROBERT (L )

