Nashville musician, Reno native Kris Rodriguez brings back 8th annual Make ‘Em Smile toy drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Saturday, the whole community is invited to Make ‘Em Smile Foundation’s, 8th annual Toy Drive and holiday party.

The non-profit founder, Kris Rodriguez and his mother, Shirley, stopped by Morning Break to talk about how the non-profit is dedicated to putting a smile on the faces around us.

The event takes place Saturday, Dec. 17 at West Street Market from 5-10 p.m. All ages are welcome! There will be live music, Santa from 6-8 p.m. and crafts for kids to make their own stockings, snow globes and ornaments.

All proceeds will benefit children in Northern Nevada by going to the Women & Children’s Center, GANG, Grace Warner Elementary and others.

Make 'Em Smile Party Flyer (KOLO)

To learn more about the Make ‘Em Smile Foundation, click here. You can also follow them on Instagram.

And you can follow Kris Rodriguez’s music career online, on Facebook and on Instagram. Stay tuned for the release of his new Christmas song and debut album!

