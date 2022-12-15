Nashville musician, Reno native Kris Rodriguez brings back 8th annual Make ‘Em Smile toy drive

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:40 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Saturday, the whole community is invited to Make ‘Em Smile Foundation’s, 8th annual Toy Drive and holiday party.

The non-profit founder, Kris Rodriguez and his mother, Shirley, stopped by Morning Break to talk about how the non-profit is dedicated to putting a smile on the faces around us.

The event takes place Saturday, Dec. 17 at West Street Market from 5-10 p.m. All ages are welcome! There will be live music, Santa from 6-8 p.m. and crafts for kids to make their own stockings, snow globes and ornaments.

All proceeds will benefit children in Northern Nevada by going to the Women & Children’s Center, GANG, Grace Warner Elementary and others.

To learn more about Make ‘Em Smile Foundation, click here.

Make 'Em Smile Party Flyer
Make 'Em Smile Party Flyer(KOLO)

To learn more about the Make ‘Em Smile Foundation, click here. You can also follow them on Instagram.

And you can follow Kris Rodriguez’s music career online, on Facebook and on Instagram. Stay tuned for the release of his new Christmas song and debut album!

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
NV Energy Bills
NV Energy customers question substantial rate increases
Marcus Lee Lewis
Man shot by police at Silver Legacy is person of interest in case of missing Virginia man
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV not impacted by new Real I.D. deadline
Mark Lawson
Sparks Fire Chief Lawson officially charged with drug crimes

Latest News

Jail Bars
Nevada announces compensation to man for wrongful incarceration
Rosine Bena from Sierra Nevada Ballet
Sierra Nevada Ballet invites you to the “Peanutcracker - The Story in a Nutshell”
Peanutcracker at Sierra Nevada Ballet
The United States Department of Justice
Reno man returned to the U.S. from Mexico to face drug charges