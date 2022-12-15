Local teen selected to participate in 2023 Rose Parade

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A high school student at Washoe County School District’s Innovations High School has been selected to participate in the 2023 Rose Parade, to be featured on the Donate Life float.

Lavender McKillip, 17, is a liver transplant recipient and WCSD high school student who received a liver transplant in May of 2021.

Donor Network West, the federally designated non-profit organ procurement organization for northern Nevada and northern California, along with UCSF Health invited McKillip to participate in the Rose Parade® happening Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in Pasadena, California.

“I am extremely excited because Donor Network West has provided me with the amazing opportunity to represent northern Nevada and Donate Life on the Donate Life float at the Rose Parade,” said McKillip. “I would really love to see more patients like me get the life saving transplants that they need.”

For over 10 years McKillip dealt with health struggles, with doctors unable to diagnose her, until she was eventually diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis which affects the liver. After getting a liver transplant in May 2021, McKillip got a new lease on life, something she and her family will forever be grateful to her anonymous donor family for.

“Their decision to become an organ donor is what allowed my child to be standing here next to me today, because she would not be here today if not for that decision that that family made in one of the most difficult times in their life, to allow their child to be an organ donor and I just have so much gratitude for them,” said Theresa McKillip, Lavender’s mom.

“Its still amazing to me that its something we can do, and its that easy you go to DMV and filling out the donor part,” said Jeff McKillip, Lavender’s dad.

There are over 600 Nevadans on the organ transplant waiting list and thousands more across the country. The 2023 parade theme is “Lifting Each Other Up,” and Donate Life’s goal is to encourage more people to become organ donors.

You can watch Lavender wave to the crowds, alongside dozens of other people who’s lives have also been impacted by organ donations on Monday, January 2nd 2023 at the rose parade, during a live broadcast on KOLO-TV.

