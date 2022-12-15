Local teen selected to participate in 2023 Rose Parade

To be featured on the Donate Life float
A local teenager is going to the 2023 Rose parade to raise awareness of organ donation.
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:17 PM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A high school student at Washoe County School District’s Innovations High School has been selected to participate in the 2023 Rose Parade, to be featured on the Donate Life float.

Lavender McKillip, 17, is a liver transplant recipient and WCSD high school student who received a liver transplant in May of 2021.

Donor Network West, the federally designated non-profit organ procurement organization for northern Nevada and northern California, along with UCSF Health invited McKillip to participate in the Rose Parade® happening Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in Pasadena, California.

“I am extremely excited because Donor Network West has provided me with the amazing opportunity to represent northern Nevada and Donate Life on the Donate Life float at the Rose Parade,” said McKillip. “I would really love to see more patients like me get the life saving transplants that they need.”

For over 10 years McKillip dealt with health struggles, with doctors unable to diagnose her, until she was eventually diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis which affects the liver. After getting a liver transplant in May 2021, McKillip got a new lease on life, something she and her family will forever be grateful to her anonymous donor family for.

“Their decision to become an organ donor is what allowed my child to be standing here next to me today, because she would not be here today if not for that decision that that family made in one of the most difficult times in their life, to allow their child to be an organ donor and I just have so much gratitude for them,” said Theresa McKillip, Lavender’s mom.

“Its still amazing to me that its something we can do, and its that easy you go to DMV and filling out the donor part,” said Jeff McKillip, Lavender’s dad.

There are over 600 Nevadans on the organ transplant waiting list and thousands more across the country. The 2023 parade theme is “Lifting Each Other Up,” and Donate Life’s goal is to encourage more people to become organ donors.

You can watch Lavender wave to the crowds, alongside dozens of other people who’s lives have also been impacted by organ donations on Monday, January 2nd 2023 at the rose parade, during a live broadcast on KOLO-TV.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
Nevada liquor store CEO was drunk at time of fatal crash
Marcus Lee Lewis
Man shot by police at Silver Legacy is person of interest in case of missing Virginia man
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV not impacted by new Real I.D. deadline

Latest News

Warrants for minor traffic infractions to be canceled on Jan. 1
Warrants for minor traffic infractions to be canceled on Jan. 1
In this photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections, the then-newly completed...
Nevada Pardons Board may commute all of Nevada’s death row sentences
Minor traffic tickets decriminalized, outstanding warrants cancelled in Nevada on Jan. 1
Warrants for minor traffic infractions to be canceled on Jan. 1
The Basement
Santa to visit The Basement