Late-night fire under investigation in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A house fire is under investigation in Sparks. The fire broke out sometime shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Dec. 14 on I Street.

Little details are available right now, as crews are still on-scene and actively fighting the fire.

KOLO 8 News Now has a crew at the scene and has inquired for more information. Stay tuned on this developing story.

Scene at fire on I Street on Dec. 15, 2022 (KOLO/Dan Pyke)

