Late-night fire under investigation in Sparks
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:30 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A house fire is under investigation in Sparks. The fire broke out sometime shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Dec. 14 on I Street.
Little details are available right now, as crews are still on-scene and actively fighting the fire.
KOLO 8 News Now has a crew at the scene and has inquired for more information. Stay tuned on this developing story.
