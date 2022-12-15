Late-night fire under investigation in Sparks

The scene at a house fire on I Street in Sparks, NV that broke out just before midnight on...
The scene at a house fire on I Street in Sparks, NV that broke out just before midnight on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Dec. 15, 2022
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A house fire is under investigation in Sparks. The fire broke out sometime shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Dec. 14 on I Street.

Little details are available right now, as crews are still on-scene and actively fighting the fire.

KOLO 8 News Now has a crew at the scene and has inquired for more information. Stay tuned on this developing story.

Scene at fire on I Street on Dec. 15, 2022
Scene at fire on I Street on Dec. 15, 2022(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
Scene at fire on I Street on Dec. 15, 2022
Scene at fire on I Street on Dec. 15, 2022(KOLO/Dan Pyke)

