Free Kids Cafe winter break meal schedule announced

Food Bank of Northern Nevada
Food Bank of Northern Nevada(Logo)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:38 AM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The schedule for the 2022 Kids Cafe winter break free meal schedule was announced Thursday.

The cafe is organized by the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and offers free meals to children and youth when school is out of session. This year, the distributions will operate from Dec. 27 to Jan. 6. They will be closed on Jan. 2.

Food will be handed out at six locations in Washoe County:

Evelyn Mount North East Community Center

1301 Valley Road, Reno

Breakfast:  8:30-9:00 am, Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 pm, Monday through Friday

Sparks Rec Center

98 Richards Way, Sparks

Lunch:  12:00 -12;30 pm, PM Snack:  4:00 – 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday

North Valleys Library

1075 North Hills Blvd, Reno

Lunch:  11:30 am- 12:00 pm, Monday through Friday

Sparks Library

1125 12th Street, Sparks

Lunch 12:15 – 12:45 pm, Monday through Friday

Downtown Reno Library

301 S. Center Street, Reno

Lunch:  11:30 am – 12:00 pm, Monday through Friday

The Children’s Cabinet

777 Sinclair Street, Reno

Lunch:  12:15 -12:45 pm, Monday through Thursday

Meals are free for all kids between the ages of 2 and 18, and kids do not need to be part of any program to eat.

