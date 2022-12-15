Free Kids Cafe winter break meal schedule announced
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The schedule for the 2022 Kids Cafe winter break free meal schedule was announced Thursday.
The cafe is organized by the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and offers free meals to children and youth when school is out of session. This year, the distributions will operate from Dec. 27 to Jan. 6. They will be closed on Jan. 2.
Food will be handed out at six locations in Washoe County:
Evelyn Mount North East Community Center
1301 Valley Road, Reno
Breakfast: 8:30-9:00 am, Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 pm, Monday through Friday
Sparks Rec Center
98 Richards Way, Sparks
Lunch: 12:00 -12;30 pm, PM Snack: 4:00 – 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday
North Valleys Library
1075 North Hills Blvd, Reno
Lunch: 11:30 am- 12:00 pm, Monday through Friday
Sparks Library
1125 12th Street, Sparks
Lunch 12:15 – 12:45 pm, Monday through Friday
Downtown Reno Library
301 S. Center Street, Reno
Lunch: 11:30 am – 12:00 pm, Monday through Friday
The Children’s Cabinet
777 Sinclair Street, Reno
Lunch: 12:15 -12:45 pm, Monday through Thursday
Meals are free for all kids between the ages of 2 and 18, and kids do not need to be part of any program to eat.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.