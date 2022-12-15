Fight forces Code Yellow lockdown at Dilworth Middle School

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fight at Dilworth Middle School led to a Code Yellow lockdown Thursday morning, school officials say.

In an email to parents, school principal Joel Peixoto said an altercation that resulted in an injury for a staff member caused the lockdown.

He said the Code Yellow was a precaution while school police investigated.

The day proceeded as normal at the school, and classes will be dismissed at their normal times. Peixoto asks parents to call their office with any questions.

