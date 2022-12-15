Crash east of Winnemucca kills 1

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash on I-80 east of Winnemucca killed one person Monday.

Nevada State Police say around 11:30 a.m., troopers responded to Humboldt County, approximately four miles east of Winnemucca, for reports of a vehicle crash.

They determined that a white Chevy truck was traveling west at a speed too fast for the adverse road conditions when the driver lost control of the truck. It drove off the left side of the roadway, into the center median and overturned.

The driver, 69-year-old Michael Ward of Nashville, Kansas succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Police say he was not wearing his seatbelt.

His passenger was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

