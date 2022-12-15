Community invited to menorah lighting ceremony in Reno
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:52 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is inviting the community to a free Grand Chanukah Menorah Lighting Ceremony.
The ceremony will be at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the Reno City Plaza and is presented in partnership with the Chabad of Northern Nevada.
Families and children of all ages are welcome to attend. Donuts, chocolate gelt, latkes, and live music will be a part of the event. The schedule of events is as follows:
- 4:30-4:45 p.m. - Live music and announcements
- 4:45-5 p.m. - Dignitary remarks
- 5-5:10 p.m. - Menorah Lighting
Greetings from Rabbi Cunin
Give out candles
Singing of blessings
Maoz Tzur
- 5:10-5:25 p.m. - Traditional Horah dancing
- 5:25-6 p.m. - Food and photobooth opportunities in front of the BELIEVE sculpture
