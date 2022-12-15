Community can meet RPD Chief of Police finalists

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is hosting a meet and greet for the two finalists who have applied to become the City’s next Chief of Police.

It’s happening Thursday, December 15, at the Neil Road Recreation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters will be on site to help translate.

The two candidates are Chief Christopher Crawforth with the Sparks Police Department and Deputy Chief Kathryn Nance with the Stockton Police Department. You can learn more about each candidate here.

This comes following the impending retirement of Police Chief Jason Soto, who was with the Reno Police Department for more than 25 years.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.