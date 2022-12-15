Community can meet RPD Chief of Police finalists

Stockton Deputy Police Chief Kathryn Nance, left, and Sparks Police Chief Christopher Crawforth
Stockton Deputy Police Chief Kathryn Nance, left, and Sparks Police Chief Christopher Crawforth(City of Reno)
By John Macaluso
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:54 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is hosting a meet and greet for the two finalists who have applied to become the City’s next Chief of Police.

It’s happening Thursday, December 15, at the Neil Road Recreation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters will be on site to help translate.

The two candidates are Chief Christopher Crawforth with the Sparks Police Department and Deputy Chief Kathryn Nance with the Stockton Police Department. You can learn more about each candidate here.

This comes following the impending retirement of Police Chief Jason Soto, who was with the Reno Police Department for more than 25 years.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
NV Energy Bills
NV Energy customers question substantial rate increases
Marcus Lee Lewis
Man shot by police at Silver Legacy is person of interest in case of missing Virginia man
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV not impacted by new Real I.D. deadline
Mark Lawson
Sparks Fire Chief Lawson officially charged with drug crimes

Latest News

This Thursday March 6, 2014 photo shows the setting sun behind pumpjacks operating at the...
Push to repeal California anti-oil law inches closer to goal
Defense helps Wolf Pack grind out win against UC San Diego 64-56
Defense helps Wolf Pack grind out win against UC San Diego 64-56
Coach Alford won't call win 'ugly', but labels game as 'not pretty'.
Defense helps Wolf Pack grind out win against UC San Diego 64-56
The scene at a house fire on I Street in Sparks, NV that broke out just before midnight on...
Late-night fire under investigation in Sparks