The Basement gears up for holiday-themed Third Thursday shopping experience

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Third Thursdays at The Basement offer a unique shopping experience for people to support local artists and businesses. The final Third Thursday of the year takes place Thursday, Dec. 15.

Jennifer Fasulo, owner of Shay Co Shop, stopped by Morning Break with Santa Claus to share all the fun things happening at this event. There will be live music by Greg Gilmore, food and drink specials, pictures with Santa Claus, a real one horse open sleigh, holiday pop-up shops, cookie decorating and a hot chocolate bar.

Third Thursday takes place from 3-7 p.m. Dec. 15. at The Basement (50 S. Virginia Street). The historic Post Office is on the first floor and The Basement is one floor below.

Pictures with Santa in front of a historical one horse sleigh costs $20 for quick three-photo sessions or $100 for longer mini sessions. Kids big and small can also write a letter to Santa and then mail it to the North Pole via a one-of-a-kind mailbox located inside Reno’s historic downtown post office building.

You can also peruse all of the locally owned and operated shops and a arts showcase by local artist Katherine Case will be on display.

This special Third Thursday event coincides with the inaugural Let it Glow – a community event, aiming to drive people into local business districts of Reno while strolling down lit up streets and enjoying all that their local community has to offer while voting for their favorite lights and shopping at their favorite local businesses.

The Basement is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Individual store hours vary.

