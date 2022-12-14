Washoe County RSV infection rates are the highest in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District says there were 211 cases of RSV reported last week, bringing the total number of RSV cases since October to 1,224. Compare that to last season, when there were about 1,100 cases in all of the season.

“And flu season runs first 20 weeks of 2023 that we have ahead of us. We are just at phenomenal levels of RSV in our community already,” says Kevin Dick, Washoe County Health Officer.

Dick says in Washoe County, the rate of RSV infection is nearly three times as high as the rate for the rest of the state.

“Washoe County’s RSV rate is 53 cases per 100,000 population,” says Dick. “The next closest is in Carson City, where they have 28 cases per 100,000 population. And the state average is 18 cases per 100,000.”

He says the pressure of RSV and other respiratory illnesses is hitting our hospitals, which remain at high levels, especially when it comes to pediatric care. But he says there is some relief in sight after Northern Nevada Medical Center just announced that its Sierra Medical Center now has pediatric in-patient care.

“I understand that they’re beginning at low capacity and expanding in January,” says Dick. “We’re hoping this will alleviate any stress that other med providers like Renown are experiencing to care for kids with RSV and other illnesses.”

Right now, the health district is urging parents who think their children may have RSV to first call their pediatrician. However, if their child is experiencing severe respiratory distress, they should call 911 and go to the ER.

