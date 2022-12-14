Trends + Threads: Simple hacks for transitioning your outfit from daywear to nightwear
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:23 AM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’ve ever found yourself going straight to your friends dinner party from work, then these day to night tips are just for you. A simple outfit for school or work can be zhuzhed up for a night on the town with just a few changes.
Co-owners of Phoenix + Flora Boutique, Chelsea Stieb-Brittenham and Kara Ferrin, stopped by Morning Break to explain their hacks for transitioning an outfit from daywear to nightwear.
Watch Wednesday’s interview to learn more.
Follow Phoenix + Flora on social media (Instagram and Facebook) for more fashion advice. You can also shop their looks on their website.
Phoenix + Flora Boutique is a monthly contributor to Morning Break.
