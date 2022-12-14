Suspect arrested in crash on Peckham

Tyler Ruiz
Tyler Ruiz(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:27 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was arrested after a crash just south of the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Reno police tell KOLO 8 News Now that just after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, a car was headed eastbound along Peckham Lane near Longely Lane when the driver tried to pass another car on the right.

They then overcorrected and rear-ended another car which pushed it into oncoming traffic where it was hit head on.

(KOLO)

The driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended suffered a life-threatening injury, but they are expected to survive. They underwent surgery and are in critical condition but expected to survive.

Police arrested the driver of the car, Tyler Ruiz, and charged him with DUI causing injury and child endangerment for having a child in his car.

