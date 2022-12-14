Sparks man found guilty of second-degree murder in road rage case

Norwood faces up to life in prison
Isaiah Alexander Norwood
Isaiah Alexander Norwood(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:13 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been found guilty of second-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Isaiah Alexander Norwood will be sentenced on Feb. 22. The case against him began in February 2021 when Norwood engaged in a fatal road rage incident with 19-year-old Thomas Schlessinger.

Norwood fired his handgun four times from his vehicle at the victim. When all four shots missed, Norwood chased Schlessinger for one and a half miles through an East Sparks neighborhood and into a strip mall.

Norwood then accelerated his car into Schlessinger and his motorcycle. He suffered fatal injuries in the crash and died.

Norwood was arrested two days later after initially fleeing the scene. He faces up to life in prison for the murder charge and additional penalties for the other charges.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
Nevada liquor store CEO was drunk at time of fatal crash
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV not impacted by new Real I.D. deadline
Marcus Lee Lewis
Man shot by police at Silver Legacy is person of interest in case of missing Virginia man

Latest News

Victor Andrade
Man arrested, charged with two counts of arson
Mike Leach died Monday at the age of 61 following complications from a heart condition, but his...
Coach Mike Leach’s passing hits football world hard
Tyler Ruiz
Suspect arrested in crash on Peckham
Lyon County Sheriff's office patch.
Fundraiser for Lyon County Fire member who lost home in fire being organized