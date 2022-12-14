Sparks man found guilty of second-degree murder in road rage case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been found guilty of second-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Isaiah Alexander Norwood will be sentenced on Feb. 22. The case against him began in February 2021 when Norwood engaged in a fatal road rage incident with 19-year-old Thomas Schlessinger.

Norwood fired his handgun four times from his vehicle at the victim. When all four shots missed, Norwood chased Schlessinger for one and a half miles through an East Sparks neighborhood and into a strip mall.

Norwood then accelerated his car into Schlessinger and his motorcycle. He suffered fatal injuries in the crash and died.

Norwood was arrested two days later after initially fleeing the scene. He faces up to life in prison for the murder charge and additional penalties for the other charges.

