Shedding light on Health Link deadlines

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s Health Insurance Exchange is called Health Link. While professional help is not required to navigate the website, experts who have health insurance expertise may prove invaluable.

“I am known as a broker,” says Alex Sampson, President of Health Benefits Associates. “And I don’t add any cost to the plan. We are unbiased in plans we recommend to use. We base it solely on how much they use the coverage, what doctors they are seeing, what services they are using. So, my role is more as an advisor.”

Sampson has a lot of experience when it comes to navigating the Health Link site and all it entails. He says it is pretty user friendly.

However, there is an upcoming date in two days many customers might want to be aware of.

“December 15th is the soft deadline for you to get I.D. cards by January first,” says Sampson. “When I say I.D. cards, I don’t mean just having a card in your hand. It is likely they won’t have an I.D. for you or a way for you to fill your prescriptions, or a way for you to see a doctor before you actually have your physical card in hand.”

Sampson says enroll after December 15th, 2022 and before January 1st, 2023. Coverage begins on January 1, 2023. But there may not be an updated insurance card in hand until later in the month.

The absolute deadline is January 15th, 2023 to receive coverage by February 1, 2023.

All of these deadlines apply to the average customer. But the dates can change; experiencing a “qualifying life event” will open those dates and may include a government subsidy.

“Those are things like getting married, divorced, usually having a baby, allowing that baby to come on the plan,” says Sampson. “That’s a big one. The most frequent ones are moving to the area, that’s a big one. And then losing coverage from an employer.”

Sampson says in the past if a customer liked the plan he or she was on, the plan could just roll over to the following year.

This year he says that plan may have slightly changed and it’s best to get some help, so in 2023 there will be continued sufficient health insurance coverage.

https://www.nevadahealthlink.com/

