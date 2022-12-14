Northern Nevadans ask for help with utility bills

Exterior of Salvation Army in Reno
Exterior of Salvation Army in Reno(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:09 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine opening a utility bill which has increased $70.00 dollars to $100.00 dollars or more in one month. One woman emailed us to say the bill is on par with a car payment.

Robert Scriven with Salvation Army Social Services says he started seeing an increase in assistance in October.

“We have seniors that do come in and they are only making x amount per month,” says Scriven. “And they just get behind, and behind, and behind, until finally it just avalanches on them. And they are in a world of hurt.”

Scriven says the Salvation Army can help with one month’s utility bill, per person, per year. Clients must present I.D, proof of residence and income verification to qualify. He says the bill will be paid provided the payment will mean the power will stay on.

Nationally the Salvation Army says it is seeing record numbers of people asking for utility assistance in certain parts of the country.

Here in northern Nevada Scriven says while it’s not a record number they do see three to four clients a day.

“I would say 80 to 90% are working who are just trying to make rent and make their utilities.” Says Scriven.

Scriven says the requests are not all due to the colder temperatures.

He says federal payments, and a freeze on rent which occurred during COVID are slowly being taken away. Some people have been left flatfooted without the additional money; with higher rent, utility bills and food costs Scriven says they have fallen woefully behind on month-to-month payments.

If the Salvation Army cannot help a client out, they are sent to other agencies, including the utility itself, N-V Energy.

NV Energy offers two programs the “SAFE Program” helps people who have come under tough economic times or have income limitations. Or “Project Reach” helps those over 62 years of age who too have income limitations.

https://reno.salvationarmy.org/reno/social-services/

https://www.nvenergy.com/account-services/assistance-programs

