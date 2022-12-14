Noble Pie Parlor hosting Santa’s Pizza Workshop for the whole family

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:08 AM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eat, drink, and be merry this holiday season! Mr. & Mrs. Claus are coming to the Summit Mall to teach kids how to make their own pizzas with their favorite toppings.

But first, Noble Pie Parlor owner, Ryan Goldhammer, and his mini sous chef, 5-year-old Rowan Burt, stopped by Morning Break to show us how it’s done!

Noble Pie Parlor is hosting their second annual Santa’s Pizza Workshop on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at their Sierra Summit location (13979 South Virginia Street #505, Reno).

Tickets cost $25 and include a personal pizza, a children’s beverage and an adult’s beverage. Additional tickets may be purchased at a discount for a second parent or adult chaperone. Complimentary milk & cookies will be included to enjoy thanks to Santa and Mrs. Claus. There are additional tiered pricing up to $130 for group rates.

There will also be some holiday specials for mommies, daddies and chaperones who are looking to take the edge off the holiday stress.

  • $2 Off All Drafts
  • $10 Crystal Basin Bubbles or Mimosas
  • $10 About Town Debb Red Blend
  • $10 “The Apple Of My Pie” - Salted Caramel, Apple Pie Sangria

To purchase your tickets in advance, click here.

Also, Noble Pie’s famous Christmas calzone, “The Lord is My Shepherd’s Pie” is back on menu Wednesday, Dec. 14 through the first few days of January! Visit any location to order yours!

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
Nevada liquor store CEO was drunk at time of fatal crash
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV not impacted by new Real I.D. deadline
Marcus Lee Lewis
Man shot by police at Silver Legacy is person of interest in case of missing Virginia man

Latest News

Douglas County Sheriff's Office
DCSO to offer crime fighting classes to seniors
Trends and Threads: Day to Night Wear
Trends + Threads: Simple hacks for transitioning your outfit from daywear to nightwear
Trends and Threads: Day to Night Wear
Santa's Pizza Workshop