Nevada to modernize unemployment system

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada will be modernizing its unemployment insurance system.

The new modernization efforts will improve the user interface of the website with the hopes of making filing easier. The project is estimated to take four years to fully complete.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation’s new system will collect unemployment taxes, pay out benefits to eligible claimants, and handle appeals.

$72 million in ARPA grants have been set aside for the project.

“The UI Modernization project kicking off soon is going to be a huge leap forward. This will make it significantly easier for eligible Nevadans to get paid the benefits they need. It will be a boost for businesses to track payments and claims. And it will make this work easier for staff,” said DETR Director, Elisa Cafferata.

