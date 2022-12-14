Nevada to modernize unemployment system

Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) logo.
Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) logo.(DETR)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:04 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada will be modernizing its unemployment insurance system.

The new modernization efforts will improve the user interface of the website with the hopes of making filing easier. The project is estimated to take four years to fully complete.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation’s new system will collect unemployment taxes, pay out benefits to eligible claimants, and handle appeals.

$72 million in ARPA grants have been set aside for the project.

“The UI Modernization project kicking off soon is going to be a huge leap forward. This will make it significantly easier for eligible Nevadans to get paid the benefits they need. It will be a boost for businesses to track payments and claims. And it will make this work easier for staff,” said DETR Director, Elisa Cafferata.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
Nevada liquor store CEO was drunk at time of fatal crash
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV not impacted by new Real I.D. deadline
Marcus Lee Lewis
Man shot by police at Silver Legacy is person of interest in case of missing Virginia man

Latest News

Exterior of Salvation Army in Reno
Northern Nevadans ask for help with utility bills
OHA RSV/FLU/COVID UPDATE
Washoe County RSV infection rates are the highest in Nevada
Victor Andrade
Man arrested, charged with two counts of arson
Isaiah Alexander Norwood
Sparks man found guilty of second-degree murder in road rage case