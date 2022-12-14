Missing skier quickly found in Placer County

LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A skier who went missing in the Lake Tahoe area was quickly found this past weekend.

Around 9:00 p.m. Friday night, deputies and members of the Search and Rescue team in North Lake Tahoe received a call of a missing skier.

His car was found still parked in the parking lot, and his phone was not on him. Making matters worse, winds were gusting up to 100 miles an hour, meaning his tracks were more than likely covered.

12 members of the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, as well as Placer County Search and Rescue, and Alpine Meadows Ski Patrol found the skier in good health a short time later.

The PCSO credits the quick response time of the responding agencies for finding the skier quickly and in good health.

