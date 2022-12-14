Man arrested, charged with two counts of arson

Victor Andrade
Victor Andrade(The City of Reno)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:23 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of arson.

Victor Andrade was arrested by Reno fire investigators and Reno Police on one count of first-degree arson and one count of third-degree arson.

Fire investigators say that on Dec. 11, Andrade set fire to an occupied home located on 1500 West 6th Street. He then traveled to Mahon Drive and set his ex-girlfriend’s car on fire.

Anyone with further information about the fires is asked to call the Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

