Local medical center offering new pediatric care amid rise in respiratory viruses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center is announcing new pediatric inpatient care unit.

The new unit will provide infants, children, and teens with medical care.

“As we have experienced an increase in respiratory viruses among the pediatric population, we know how important it is to expand our scope of services by opening a pediatrics unit,” said Jennifer Achilles, MD, pediatrics and NICU medical director at Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center. “Local families can find comfort that they can access care a short drive from home, with the area’s foremost experts.”

The new unit will be located at 625 Innovation Drive in Reno, at the corner of Longley Lane and Double R Blvd. It will also have a 24/7 emergency department.

