KOLO 8 News Now teaming up with Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now and other local television stations are teaming up to ring bells for The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. Each station is competing to see which can raise the most money.

It’s taking place Friday at Hobby Lobby at 5685 S. Virginia St. in Reno. KOLO 8 News Now will be in front of the store from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

The Salvation Army says it’s seen a decline in donations this year, so getting support is especially important.

If you can’t make it to Friday’s event, you can also donate directly to The Salvation Army’s Virtual Red Kettle.

