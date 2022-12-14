Jamie Rodriguez appointed as Washoe County Registrar of Voters

Washoe County Registrar of Voters Jamie Rodriguez
Washoe County Registrar of Voters Jamie Rodriguez(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:53 AM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Board of Commissioners has appointed Jamie Rodriguez to serve as Registrar of Voters on a permanent basis. Rodriguez oversaw this year’s election as interim registrar after Deanna Spikula stepped down from the role in July. She has worked for Washoe County since 2017, previously serving as Government Affairs Liaison.

The board voted 4-1 in favor of the appointment Tuesday.

County manager Eric Brown says Rodriguez says the role of registrar is very different than it was just a few years ago.

“The scope of this job has changed dramatically in just the last two years,” Brown said. “Sixty-two percent of ballots in the last election were cast by mail. That is a different model than we were used to before. Our systems aren’t structured to handle that.”

Commissioner Alexis Hill said Rodriguez was a strong candidate to manage the Registrar of Voters Office.

“Jamie Rodriguez is a star. She has been working in our community her whole life. When she worked for Sen. Harry Reid, she fought for people to keep their homes from banks,” Hill said. “I am blown away by your grace, confidence, and certainty when speaking. What we as a board need to do is give you and your team support. I want to see how we can make the county better, the office better, and the next election better.”

