Fundraiser for Lyon County Fire member who lost home in fire being organized
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:55 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community support for a family who lost their home in a fire.
The family had a member who was part of the North Lyon County Fire District. Eight people were displaced by a fireplace malfunction.
Now, a spaghetti feed fundraiser will be organized on Dec. 19 at Station 61 to raise money for the family. Station 61 is located at 195 E Main St. in Fernley.
The fundraiser begins at 6:00 p.m.
LCSO is urging people to wear red in support of the family.
