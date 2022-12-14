Fundraiser for Lyon County Fire member who lost home in fire being organized

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community support for a family who lost their home in a fire.

The family had a member who was part of the North Lyon County Fire District. Eight people were displaced by a fireplace malfunction.

Now, a spaghetti feed fundraiser will be organized on Dec. 19 at Station 61 to raise money for the family. Station 61 is located at 195 E Main St. in Fernley.

The fundraiser begins at 6:00 p.m.

LCSO is urging people to wear red in support of the family.

