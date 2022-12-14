Fundraiser for Lyon County Fire member who lost home in fire being organized

Lyon County Sheriff's office patch.
Lyon County Sheriff's office patch.(KVOE)
By Kevin Sheridan
Dec. 14, 2022
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community support for a family who lost their home in a fire.

The family had a member who was part of the North Lyon County Fire District. Eight people were displaced by a fireplace malfunction.

Now, a spaghetti feed fundraiser will be organized on Dec. 19 at Station 61 to raise money for the family. Station 61 is located at 195 E Main St. in Fernley.

The fundraiser begins at 6:00 p.m.

LCSO is urging people to wear red in support of the family.

