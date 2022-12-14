Don your ugliest Christmas sweater and join hundreds of holiday revelers during December’s wine walk

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Wine Walk takes place every third Saturday of the month. This December, celebrate the 12th annual Ugly Sweater Wine Walk by bringing your friends to the Riverwalk District where you can enjoy samples and activities from 18 participating businesses.

Riverwalk president Britton Griffith, marketing coordinator Courtney Meredith, and Scott Dunseath from Home Means Nevada, stopped by Morning Break to remind folks to get their tickets before they run out!

The event takes place Saturday, Dec. 18 from 2-5 p.m. It’s hosted by the Downtown Reno Partnership and is part of month long “Let it Glow” festivities.

The Riverwalk District will offer free Pedi cab rides to all wine walk attendees. Guests can also enter an Instagram ugly sweater selfie contest for free admission and prizes. About 2,000 locals and tourists are expected to attend this month’s event.

Your $30 tasting fee includes a decorative wine glass and wristband to get you samples from any of the 18 participating merchant locations. Many businesses hand-paint each wine glass that attendees get to take home.

At the end of the event, you can also enter to win over $800 in gift cards from all the participating merchants during a 5 p.m. raffle.

To find out more information the Reno Wine Walks and get your tickets, click here.

