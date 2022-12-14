DCSO to offer crime fighting classes to seniors

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will be offering crime fighting programs and info to senior citizens of Douglas County.

From Jan. 23 to Jan. 27 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the Senior Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy will provide crime-fighting educational programs and information.

The program is free, but space is limited. Classes will be located at the Judicial and Law Enforcement Center at 1038 Buckeye Road in Minden.

DCSO says those who attend will become more aware and comfortable with law enforcement services and officers, meanwhile officers will gain a greater understanding of the needs of senior citizens in the county.

Attendees will learn a number of law enforcement topics, like uniformed patrol procedures, jail/custody procedures, criminal investigations, crime scene processing, narcotic and gang investigations, and more.

The class size will be limited to 30 students. You must be at least 50 years old and reside in Douglas County to attend. Applicants must be willing to submit to a background check, and must not have ever been convicted of a felony.

To sign up, call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 775-782-9901.

