Coach Mike Leach’s passing hits football world hard

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday after complications from a heart condition. He was 61.

Leach’s legacy is one of individuality on and off the field. Dubbed ‘The Pirate’, Leach’s role in creating the Air Raid offensive scheme has influenced the way today’s game is played. But it’s likely his quirky, eccentric, blunt, sometimes brilliant and always entertaining interviews that will stand the test of time.

His ties to Nevada football also ran deep, with a plethora of assistant coaches and staff members having worn Silver and Blue. Current head coach Ken Wilson spent six years with Leach at Washington State.

KOLO8′s Mike Stefansson covered two of those Cougar teams from 2016-18. His few encounters with Coach Leach included wedding wisdom from 2017 that’s since become legend. Watch the video above for more.

