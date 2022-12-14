70-year-old woman mauled by 2 dogs in neighbor’s backyard, dies

The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.
The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.(MGN)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:37 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A 70-year-old woman from North Carolina died after being mauled by two dogs at a home last week.

Authorities said someone called 911 Thursday to report a woman on the ground in his backyard.

According to officials, Melanie Catley was walking in her neighbor’s backyard when she was attacked by the dogs.

She suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital where she died several days later.

The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.

No charges were filed against the owner of the property.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
Nevada liquor store CEO was drunk at time of fatal crash
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV not impacted by new Real I.D. deadline
Marcus Lee Lewis
Man shot by police at Silver Legacy is person of interest in case of missing Virginia man

Latest News

Since Russia began hitting the power grid and other critical infrastructure in early October,...
Ukraine: Russian strikes thwarted, wreckage hits buildings
Salvation Army Bell Ringing
Salvation Army Bell Ringing
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died while covering...
Wife: Journalist Wahl died of aortic aneurysm at World Cup
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Woman, 46, accused of living with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal death, deputies say