1 dead after car collision Wednesday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday morning.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:15, a driver was heading south on Military Road in Lemmon Valley when they hit a man on the side of the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver is cooperating and at this time, and the Sheriff’s Office says the cause is under investigation.

The driver would have been looking directly in the sun at the time of the crash, but it’s unclear at this time if that is a factor. Military Road is closed in both direction from Tholl to Kelly Lane.

