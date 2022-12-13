WCSD’s free 24/7 online tutoring service

‘Paper’ is available to middle and high school students
By Denise Wong
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Middle and High School students who need extra help can now get it any time of day, thanks to a tutoring service that’s been launched by the Washoe County School District. It’s called Paper.  It’s offered free of charge to all WCSD students in 6th through 12th grades.  WCSD purchased the service, which gives students access to a live tutor whenever they need it.  The district says it is still seeing the effects of the pandemic on students’ learning and it hopes this can help fill in some of that gap.

“Many students are further behind than they were before the pandemic.  Our teachers can’t be there all the time for our students so outside of school hours, students do have access to adult support in the subjects where they’re struggling,” said Adriana Publico, WCSD ESSER Project Manager.

The school district is using COVID relief funds from the federal government to provide the program this school year and next school year.   Login and online tutorials can be found at washoeschools.net/paper.

