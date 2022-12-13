Washoe Tribe of Nevada given $305,000 grant for Tahoe Basin

The money will, in part, improve wildfire resilience.
The money will, in part, improve wildfire resilience.(Livingston Ky. Fire & Rescue/Facebook)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:19 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The California Tahoe Conservancy has awarded a $305,000 grant to the Washoe Tribe of Nevada for work in the Tahoe Basin.

The work they and the state of California will conduct includes work to improve forest and watershed health and reduce wildfire risk.

The money will also give the tribe additional capability to participate in resilience projects in Tahoe. It will also advance the use of culturally prescribed burning and cultivate culturally significant native plants, the organization said in a press release.

“The Washoe Tribe have called the Lake Tahoe region home for thousands of years and bring a unique and critically important perspective to the Conservancy and other Lake Tahoe agencies and organizations,” said Conservancy Board Chair and El Dorado County Supervisor Sue Novasel. “Ensuring the Tribe has greater resources to participate in forest and watershed planning will improve projects to restore the Basin’s natural resources and protect communities from wildfire.”

They will be able to participate in planned and current basin projects, such as recovery from the Caldor Fire.

It will also increase the use of culturally prescribed fire and use culturally significant plants important for plant restoration.

Funding for the grant comes from a Regional Forest and Fire Capacity grant provided by the California Department of Conservation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
Nevada liquor store CEO was drunk at time of fatal crash
Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV not impacted by new Real I.D. deadline
Marcus Lee Lewis
Man shot by police at Silver Legacy is person of interest in case of missing Virginia man

Latest News

Rail workers protest on Victorian Avenue on Tuesday, December 13
Railroad workers voice their demands at rally in Sparks
Daniel Mendez
Reno police arrest 2 on murder charges from April 2021
President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday.
Nevada Senators celebrate passage of Respect for Marriage Act
The collision happened on Dec. 11
2 killed after walking into path of oncoming train near Winnemucca