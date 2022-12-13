Support local craft brewers and the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation at Tour de Brews

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Come on out to Reno’s Brewery District Saturday, Dec. 17 for Jingle Brews presented by Tour de Brews.

Will Truce the Co-Owner of Black Rabbit Mead Company and Cheyenne Walker from the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation stopped by Morning Break to talk about how this year’s event is benefiting the non-profit.

Tickets, also called passports, cost $12 and include exclusive deals on handcrafted drinks from 17+ businesses that call the Brewery District home. Also, $2 from every ticket will help support the NNCCF and will be matched by William N. Pennington grant office. About Town Deb is also a sponsor of this year’s event.

The Tour de Brews gets underway at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Click here for more information and to purchase your tickets.

Learn more about NNCCF on Facebook and Instagram.

